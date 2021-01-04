$553.62 Million in Sales Expected for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) will report sales of $553.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $559.50 million and the lowest is $548.60 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne posted sales of $523.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will report full-year sales of $2.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.08). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $527.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist Financial cut Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 541,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,451,000 after purchasing an additional 41,863 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 14,130 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,808,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $349,164,000 after buying an additional 260,533 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 154.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 68,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AJRD traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.53. 48,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,677. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.28. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 52-week low of $32.15 and a 52-week high of $57.27.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

