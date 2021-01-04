Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.75.

Several brokerages recently commented on LPTX. ValuEngine lowered Leap Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James set a $2.50 price target on Leap Therapeutics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Get Leap Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Leap Therapeutics stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.17. 19,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,840. Leap Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $3.18. The company has a market cap of $129.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.95.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leap Therapeutics will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Old Well Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 141.4% during the third quarter. Old Well Partners LLC now owns 38,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 22,335 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 53.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 36,833 shares during the last quarter. 47.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1 that is in multiple clinical trials for treating esophagogastric cancer, hepatobiliary cancer, gynecologic cancers, and prostate cancer.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Leap Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leap Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.