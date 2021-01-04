Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.33.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TRRSF shares. CIBC started coverage on Trisura Group in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Trisura Group from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Trisura Group from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Trisura Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Shares of Trisura Group stock traded up $1.43 on Monday, reaching $69.74. 1,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,069. Trisura Group has a 52 week low of $21.69 and a 52 week high of $73.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.98.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

