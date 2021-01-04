Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.86.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

Shares of Vital Farms stock traded down $0.60 on Monday, hitting $24.71. 8,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,313. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.96. Vital Farms has a 12-month low of $24.17 and a 12-month high of $43.30.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $53.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.70 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vital Farms will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VITL. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vital Farms during the third quarter valued at about $405,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Vital Farms during the third quarter valued at about $629,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Vital Farms during the third quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Vital Farms during the third quarter worth about $1,200,000.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

