Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.86.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.
Shares of Vital Farms stock traded down $0.60 on Monday, hitting $24.71. 8,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,313. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.96. Vital Farms has a 12-month low of $24.17 and a 12-month high of $43.30.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VITL. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vital Farms during the third quarter valued at about $405,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Vital Farms during the third quarter valued at about $629,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Vital Farms during the third quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Vital Farms during the third quarter worth about $1,200,000.
Vital Farms Company Profile
Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
