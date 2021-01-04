Serum (SRM) Price Hits $1.25

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Serum coin can now be purchased for $1.25 or 0.00003927 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Serum has traded up 22.9% against the US dollar. Serum has a total market cap of $62.26 million and $87.55 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00029876 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00126221 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 45.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.44 or 0.00260015 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $166.12 or 0.00523968 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.80 or 0.00280075 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00018675 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00050506 BTC.

Serum Coin Profile

Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com

Serum Coin Trading

Serum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

