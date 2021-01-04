TenX Price Tops $0.0492 on Top Exchanges (PAY)

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One TenX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0492 or 0.00000155 BTC on major exchanges. TenX has a total market capitalization of $7.21 million and $39.79 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TenX has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TenX Token Profile

TenX (CRYPTO:PAY) is a token. It was first traded on July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 146,668,995 tokens. The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

TenX Token Trading

TenX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

