Helix Price Hits $0.0038 on Major Exchanges (HLIX)

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded 38.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. In the last seven days, Helix has traded down 24.8% against the US dollar. One Helix coin can now be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Helix has a total market cap of $117,117.33 and approximately $24.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.07 or 0.00280942 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00010023 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00026142 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00009894 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00005003 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 52% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001247 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About Helix

Helix (CRYPTO:HLIX) is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 30,916,628 coins and its circulating supply is 30,780,778 coins. The official message board for Helix is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin . The official website for Helix is helix-crypto.com

Helix Coin Trading

Helix can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helix using one of the exchanges listed above.

