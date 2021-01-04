KARMA (KARMA) Achieves Market Cap of $1.82 Million

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded up 333.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One KARMA coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $20.33, $7.50, $32.15 and $24.43. KARMA has a market capitalization of $1.82 million and approximately $13.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, KARMA has traded down 27.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005732 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.47 or 0.00118173 BTC.

KARMA Coin Profile

KARMA (CRYPTO:KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092

KARMA Coin Trading

KARMA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.68, $33.94, $13.77, $7.50, $20.33, $51.55, $18.94, $24.43, $5.60, $50.98, $32.15 and $10.39. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

