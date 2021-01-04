NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Receives $32.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

Several brokerages have commented on NBTB. TheStreet raised NBT Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on NBT Bancorp from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

In related news, Director Jack H. Webb sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $180,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,118.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBTB. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 4,672.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in NBT Bancorp by 312.2% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in NBT Bancorp by 199.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,496. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.52 and a 200-day moving average of $29.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. NBT Bancorp has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $41.27.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $115.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.07 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 19.96%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.42%.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

