Stillwater Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth approximately $588,945,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,579,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446,672 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 171.9% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,722,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,200 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,306 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 687.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 927,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,861,000 after purchasing an additional 810,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $136.81. 227,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,999,314. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.61 and a 200 day moving average of $134.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.69.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $4,327,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 301,954 shares in the company, valued at $43,559,884.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $14,271,143.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,491,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 663,635 shares of company stock worth $93,052,467. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

