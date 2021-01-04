Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $527.20 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) will post sales of $527.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Rollins’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $530.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $524.40 million. Rollins posted sales of $505.99 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rollins will report full year sales of $2.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.16 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Rollins.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Rollins had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The business had revenue of $583.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.65 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROL. BidaskClub cut shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Rollins from $30.67 to $31.33 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rollins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rollins by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 50,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 16,750 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,207,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 151,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,219,000 after purchasing an additional 31,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROL stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.14. The stock had a trading volume of 46,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Rollins has a twelve month low of $20.48 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 58.77 and a beta of 0.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.77%.

Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

