The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $376.60 Million

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2021


Analysts expect that The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) will report sales of $376.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Providence Service’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $377.87 million and the lowest is $375.32 million. The Providence Service posted sales of $384.83 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that The Providence Service will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Providence Service.

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.27. The Providence Service had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $320.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.98 million. The Providence Service’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

PRSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their target price on The Providence Service from $104.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Providence Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The Providence Service in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised The Providence Service from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered The Providence Service from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Providence Service has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Providence Service in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Providence Service in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Providence Service in the third quarter worth about $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Providence Service by 15.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of The Providence Service by 193.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PRSC traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.11. 1,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,798. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.45 and a 200 day moving average of $102.92. The Providence Service has a twelve month low of $40.40 and a twelve month high of $147.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,310.11 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

About The Providence Service

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works

Earnings History and Estimates for The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC)

