Traceability Chain Hits 24-Hour Volume of $292.00 (TAC)

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Over the last week, Traceability Chain has traded 40% higher against the dollar. One Traceability Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Traceability Chain has a market capitalization of $2.37 million and approximately $292.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Traceability Chain alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004776 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00034295 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001422 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00021055 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 40.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002919 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003172 BTC.

About Traceability Chain

Traceability Chain is a token. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 878,075,674 tokens. Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Traceability Chain’s official website is tacchain.cn . Traceability Chain’s official message board is blog.tacchain.cn

Traceability Chain Token Trading

Traceability Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Traceability Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Traceability Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TACUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Traceability Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Traceability Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.