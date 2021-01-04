HorusPay (HORUS) 1-Day Volume Tops $12.00

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. HorusPay has a market capitalization of $206,083.94 and approximately $12.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HorusPay has traded down 25.7% against the U.S. dollar. One HorusPay token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00029893 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.99 or 0.00126043 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 45% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.37 or 0.00259648 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.03 or 0.00520170 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.27 or 0.00278242 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00018596 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00050597 BTC.

HorusPay Profile

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,861,114 tokens. HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here . HorusPay’s official website is horuspay.io

HorusPay Token Trading

HorusPay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorusPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HorusPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HorusPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

