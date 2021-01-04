Friendz Price Reaches $0.0017 on Major Exchanges (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 22.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 4th. In the last seven days, Friendz has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Friendz has a total market capitalization of $921,604.83 and approximately $49,387.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Friendz token can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00042888 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005973 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.04 or 0.00337396 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00033014 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00015095 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00023300 BTC.

Friendz Profile

FDZ is a token. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 541,162,311 tokens. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . The official website for Friendz is friendz.io

Buying and Selling Friendz

Friendz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

