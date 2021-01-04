Global Social Chain Price Tops $0.0029 on Exchanges (GSC)

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Global Social Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Rfinex, HADAX, Indodax and OKEx. During the last week, Global Social Chain has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. Global Social Chain has a total market cap of $1.66 million and approximately $143,263.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00029893 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.99 or 0.00126043 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 45% against the dollar and now trades at $82.37 or 0.00259648 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.03 or 0.00520170 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.27 or 0.00278242 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00018596 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00050597 BTC.

Global Social Chain Profile

Global Social Chain’s launch date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 574,759,140 tokens. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Rfinex, Indodax, HADAX and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Social Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Global Social Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

