Civic (CVC) Price Hits $0.0851 on Major Exchanges

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Civic token can now be bought for $0.0851 or 0.00000268 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Civic has a total market cap of $56.98 million and $23.07 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Civic has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Civic alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00042888 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005973 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $107.04 or 0.00337396 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00033014 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00015095 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00023300 BTC.

Civic Profile

CVC is a token. It launched on July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. The official website for Civic is www.civic.com . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform

Buying and Selling Civic

Civic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Civic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.