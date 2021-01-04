Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $63.40 Million

Analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) will announce $63.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Wingstop’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $65.74 million and the lowest is $60.81 million. Wingstop reported sales of $53.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full-year sales of $248.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $246.34 million to $251.27 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $277.70 million, with estimates ranging from $266.31 million to $287.94 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Wingstop.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $64.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Wingstop from $166.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Wingstop from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Wingstop from $176.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wingstop currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.18.

Shares of NASDAQ WING traded down $2.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.08. The company had a trading volume of 14,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,689. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $170.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 135.40, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.71%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 3.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 83,992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,478,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,603,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 77,170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,725,000 after acquiring an additional 30,932 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

