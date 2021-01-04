Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $259.92 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) will report sales of $259.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $254.00 million and the highest is $266.50 million. Evolent Health posted sales of $237.51 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $924.43 million, with estimates ranging from $893.00 million to $941.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Evolent Health.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 52.35%. The company had revenue of $264.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.52 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EVH shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Evolent Health from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Evolent Health by 7.8% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 504,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 1.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 1.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Evolent Health by 118.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVH stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $16.20. 10,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,239,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Evolent Health has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $16.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.44.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; delivery network alignments; and integrated cost and revenue management solutions.

Read More: What is the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evolent Health (EVH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.