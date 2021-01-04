TitanSwap (TITAN) Market Capitalization Tops $34.51 Million

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. In the last week, TitanSwap has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One TitanSwap token can currently be bought for $0.65 or 0.00002072 BTC on major exchanges. TitanSwap has a total market cap of $34.51 million and approximately $3.16 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00042933 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006091 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003210 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $103.91 or 0.00333207 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00032687 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003206 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00015324 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $691.19 or 0.02216461 BTC.

TitanSwap Profile

TITAN is a token. It was first traded on September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 tokens. TitanSwap’s official website is titanswap.org . TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TitanSwap

TitanSwap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TitanSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TitanSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

