OMG Network (OMG) Achieves Market Cap of $451.03 Million

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 21.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. During the last week, OMG Network has traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar. One OMG Network token can now be bought for about $3.22 or 0.00010313 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a total market cap of $451.03 million and $644.84 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.99 or 0.00282150 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

OMG Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go . OMG Network’s official website is omg.network

OMG Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

