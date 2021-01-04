Zcoin Trading 14.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Over the last seven days, Zcoin has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zcoin has a total market cap of $47.66 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004408 BTC.

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000527 BTC.

AICHAIN (AIT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Zoin (ZOI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000713 BTC.

CoinZoom (ZOOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000158 BTC.

About Zcoin

Zcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Zcoin

Zcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

