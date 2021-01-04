ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Stock Position Increased by EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC increased its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the second quarter worth about $406,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 3.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 100.0% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 100.0% in the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QLD traded down $3.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $111.59. 72,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,124,948. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.66. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a one year low of $34.01 and a one year high of $115.92.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

