EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC Buys Shares of 37,824 Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 37,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,000. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF accounts for 0.8% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC owned about 0.22% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PWV. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 749,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,136,000 after acquiring an additional 55,878 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 522,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,787,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,761,000 after buying an additional 13,496 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 92,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after buying an additional 13,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 91.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 22,141 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.56. 1,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,725. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.24. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $42.27.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

