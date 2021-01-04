EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEMG. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.7% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 716,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,121,000 after buying an additional 231,549 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 187,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,900,000 after acquiring an additional 21,994 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 368.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 957,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,592,000 after acquiring an additional 753,142 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 441.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 343,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEMG traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.68. 1,237,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,026,551. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.42. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.65 and a 52-week high of $62.43.

