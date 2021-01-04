Stillwater Investment Management LLC Makes New $211,000 Investment in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. State Street Corp increased its stake in Truist Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,574,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,190,702,000 after purchasing an additional 381,648 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 37.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,473,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,793,995,000 after acquiring an additional 13,312,350 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 7.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,057,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,504,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771,230 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Truist Financial by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,542,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $629,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,314,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $354,418,000 after acquiring an additional 110,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kimberly Moore-Wright sold 1,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $61,637.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 957 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $44,787.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $374,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,387 shares of company stock valued at $342,162. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFC traded down $0.90 on Monday, hitting $47.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,337,072. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $56.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 85.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

TFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $4.25 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.88.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

