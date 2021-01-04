Bright Rock Capital Management LLC Has $1.44 Million Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Bright Rock Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter valued at about $785,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 13.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 181.6% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 13,320 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $136.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,519. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.29 and a 12-month high of $144.35. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.02.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.08). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JBHT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. 140166 upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.78.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

