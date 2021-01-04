$484.41 Million in Sales Expected for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) will post sales of $484.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $496.64 million and the lowest is $474.00 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet posted sales of $422.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full year sales of $1.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $414.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.70 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

OLLI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. ValuEngine raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLLI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 35.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,369,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,034,000 after purchasing an additional 889,351 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,070,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,573,000 after buying an additional 137,402 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,008,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,100,000 after buying an additional 34,532 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 741,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,232,000 after acquiring an additional 25,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 107.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 528,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,194,000 after acquiring an additional 274,125 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:OLLI traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.20. The company had a trading volume of 23,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,798. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.13. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $112.58.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.