1,200 Shares in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Acquired by Stillwater Investment Management LLC

Stillwater Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 51.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in EPAM Systems by 1.4% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 79.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $342.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $390.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.87.

In other EPAM Systems news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.07, for a total transaction of $704,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,382.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $335,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,206,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,755 shares of company stock valued at $7,100,391 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPAM traded down $12.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $345.76. The stock had a trading volume of 6,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The company has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.34. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.97 and a 1-year high of $360.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $334.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $310.22.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.55 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

