Stillwater Investment Management LLC Has $591,000 Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC decreased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,767 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,962,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,820,664 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $370,644,000 after buying an additional 31,946 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 18.1% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 87,156 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after buying an additional 13,350 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,513,367 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $49,699,000 after buying an additional 120,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 174.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,493 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.79. 395,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,552,819. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $67.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.04 and a beta of 1.88.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Truist increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.46.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

