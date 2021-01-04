Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Stillwater Investment Management LLC

Stillwater Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,773 shares during the quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.9% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 9,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.8% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 6,255 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $414,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $679,000. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GILD. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.87.

NASDAQ:GILD traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.64. The stock had a trading volume of 718,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,706,932. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.09, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.52. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.72.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

