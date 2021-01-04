Hyper Speed Network Price Down 51.2% This Week (HSN)

Hyper Speed Network (CURRENCY:HSN) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Over the last seven days, Hyper Speed Network has traded down 51.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Hyper Speed Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including DragonEX and MXC. Hyper Speed Network has a total market capitalization of $27,422.01 and $24.00 worth of Hyper Speed Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003191 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00029578 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00127309 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.15 or 0.00262256 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.96 or 0.00523401 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.19 or 0.00281515 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00018898 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00051116 BTC.

Hyper Speed Network Profile