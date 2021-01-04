Stillwater Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 5,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $415,103.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,183 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,167.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XEL traded down $1.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.66. The stock had a trading volume of 66,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,074,121. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.45. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on XEL shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.69.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

