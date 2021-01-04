Rockland Trust Co. Boosts Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $10,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Evergy by 7.7% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Evergy by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 144,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,337,000 after acquiring an additional 26,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 168,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,564,000 after purchasing an additional 34,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 1,000 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total value of $57,940.00. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE EVRG traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.22. 26,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,380,958. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.01 and a 1 year high of $76.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.88 and its 200-day moving average is $55.76. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.35.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.16. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.05%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

