Stillwater Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,344 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,290 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up about 1.1% of Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Comcast by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 59,170 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.8% during the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,372 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.9% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 36,754 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,218,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd raised its holdings in Comcast by 148.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 454,922 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $21,045,000 after buying an additional 271,475 shares during the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Benchmark increased their price target on Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.57.

CMCSA traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,034,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,245,381. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.13. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The company has a market capitalization of $229.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

