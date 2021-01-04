Rockland Trust Co. Purchases 3,773 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $6,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burney Co. raised its holdings in General Mills by 25.3% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 22,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth about $2,682,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 54,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in General Mills by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 74,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 9,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 411,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIS traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.74. 145,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,973,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.58. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.59 and a 12-month high of $66.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.99 and a 200-day moving average of $61.40.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 28.46%. General Mills’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.51%.

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded General Mills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.82.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 9,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $558,128.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,793 shares in the company, valued at $4,113,780.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $383,458.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,257 shares in the company, valued at $7,854,947.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,373 shares of company stock worth $941,649. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

