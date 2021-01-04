Rockland Trust Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Rockland Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 212,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 1.7% during the third quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 16,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 10,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 23,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.48. The stock had a trading volume of 966,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,465,898. The company has a market cap of $202.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.87.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at $273,492,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

Recommended Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.