Rockland Trust Co. Buys New Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 76,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,628,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Unilever by 91.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Unilever by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Unilever in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in Unilever by 834.2% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. 7.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UL traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.37. 84,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,162. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.49. The firm has a market cap of $70.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.45. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $44.06 and a 1 year high of $63.89.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Unilever in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

