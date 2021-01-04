Trevor Mervyn Jones Buys 33,417 Shares of e-therapeutics plc (ETX.L) (LON:ETX) Stock

e-therapeutics plc (ETX.L) (LON:ETX) insider Trevor Mervyn Jones acquired 33,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of £5,346.72 ($6,985.52).

Shares of ETX stock traded down GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 17.20 ($0.22). 2,352,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,374,093. e-therapeutics plc has a 1 year low of GBX 3 ($0.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 23 ($0.30). The firm has a market cap of £72.37 million and a PE ratio of -17.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 14.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 14.40. The company has a current ratio of 36.70, a quick ratio of 35.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Get e-therapeutics plc (ETX.L) alerts:

About e-therapeutics plc (ETX.L)

e-Therapeutics plc engages in the discovery of drugs through its proprietary network-driven drug discovery platform in the United Kingdom. It is developing two NDD-derived immuno-oncology programs, including tryptophan catabolism and immune checkpoint modulation. The company, through its subsidiary, Searchbolt Limited, develops search engine technology.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for e-therapeutics plc (ETX.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e-therapeutics plc (ETX.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.