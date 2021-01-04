Stillwater Investment Management LLC Has $4.72 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,527 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 1.5% of Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total transaction of $362,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,795,685. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total transaction of $1,886,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,361 shares of company stock valued at $3,883,426 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.52.

Shares of COST traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $377.58. The company had a trading volume of 128,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,755,458. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $271.28 and a 52-week high of $393.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $375.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $350.02. The firm has a market cap of $167.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.67.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a $10.00 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $7.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

