Rockland Trust Co. Has $13.06 Million Stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRG)

Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRG) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 276,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $13,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 6.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,515,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,194 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,547,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,222,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,462,000 after buying an additional 626,315 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 2,586.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 502,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,229,000 after buying an additional 483,869 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the second quarter worth about $13,944,000.

In other Essential Utilities news, CEO Chris Franklin sold 34,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total transaction of $1,556,565.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,627,479.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $59,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 73,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,033.

Shares of WTRG traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.35. 9,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,222,008. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.40 and a 12 month high of $54.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.58.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $348.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

WTRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.33.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

