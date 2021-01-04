Stillwater Investment Management LLC Has $22.46 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,515 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 6.9% of Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $22,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,546,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,321,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,221 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,856,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,146,000 after buying an additional 966,040 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,683,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,109,000 after buying an additional 741,517 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8,096.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 749,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,316,000 after buying an additional 740,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,995,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,682,000 after acquiring an additional 600,413 shares during the last quarter.

IWM traded down $2.12 on Monday, hitting $193.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,110,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,169,414. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.91. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $95.69 and a 12-month high of $201.18.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

