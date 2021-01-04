Rockland Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Rockland Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,791 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF by 78.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $438,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA OIH traded up $3.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $157.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,963. VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF has a 1-year low of $66.00 and a 1-year high of $275.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.81.

