Rockland Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive makes up about 1.4% of Rockland Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $18,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 19.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 985 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,555,000 after purchasing an additional 6,762 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $453.69. The stock had a trading volume of 19,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,575. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $451.18 and its 200 day moving average is $451.21. The firm has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.25. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $487.95.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 490.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 21.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $541.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $481.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Atlantic Securities raised O’Reilly Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.14.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total transaction of $9,011,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 107,404 shares in the company, valued at $48,391,946.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.34, for a total transaction of $90,468.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,300 shares of company stock worth $10,099,210. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

