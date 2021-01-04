Rockland Trust Co. Lowers Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Rockland Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,004 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,051 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.6% of Rockland Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $20,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Walmart by 26.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,908,458 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,806,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,599 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,332,253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,585,496,000 after buying an additional 289,096 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,516,157 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,471,316,000 after buying an additional 1,613,467 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Walmart by 1.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,486,066 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $907,465,000 after acquiring an additional 101,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,326,495 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $885,140,000 after purchasing an additional 758,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.71.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $145.71. 257,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,062,825. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.87. The company has a market cap of $412.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 183,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $27,621,756.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,673,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,872,599.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total value of $76,245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,673,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,124,214.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,475,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,388,575,145 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

