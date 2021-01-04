PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 2.4% of Rockland Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $31,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 25.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $5.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $143.07. 195,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,048,376. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $148.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $197.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

In related news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.88.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

