Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) PT Raised to $52.00

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $42.50 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.61.

Shares of NYSE:BAM traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.66. 450,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,552,131. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Brookfield Asset Management has a one year low of $21.57 and a one year high of $45.61. The company has a market cap of $62.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,076.88 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.22.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.31). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, major shareholder Ati Investment Parent, Llc sold 47,625,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $1,047,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 2,129,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $31,946,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 10.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 191.4% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 28,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 18,822 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.86% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

