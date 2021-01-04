Rockland Trust Co. Decreases Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Rockland Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Ecolab accounts for approximately 1.2% of Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $15,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in Ecolab in the third quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 425.5% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 148,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.48, for a total transaction of $32,654,631.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,631 shares in the company, valued at $150,726,962.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 16,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $3,742,742.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,751,933.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,572 shares of company stock valued at $43,964,233 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded down $1.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $215.22. The stock had a trading volume of 39,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,717. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $124.60 and a one year high of $231.36. The company has a market capitalization of $61.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.21, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.03.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.14.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

