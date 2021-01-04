Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) (TSE:WJX) Given New C$18.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) (TSE:WJX) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$14.50 to C$18.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 11.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on WJX. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) from C$15.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) from C$17.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

WJX traded down C$0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching C$16.59. 46,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,295. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.68. Wajax Co. has a twelve month low of C$4.90 and a twelve month high of C$19.60. The stock has a market cap of C$332.36 million and a P/E ratio of 10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) (TSE:WJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$340.62 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Wajax Co. will post 1.7499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company provides construction, material-handling, crane and utility, forestry, storage, and mining and oil sands equipment.

