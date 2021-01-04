Jefferies Financial Group Boosts First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$35.00

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 39.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Eight Capital raised their price target on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$14.10 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$24.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$17.50 to C$19.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.47.

Get First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) alerts:

FM traded up C$2.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$25.18. 1,937,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,181,897. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$19.79 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.25. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$4.71 and a 52 week high of C$25.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.36 billion and a PE ratio of -56.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.04.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.65 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 0.8139733 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 25,602 shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.89, for a total transaction of C$509,223.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,650,810.33. Also, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 15,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.19, for a total value of C$317,856.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,287 shares in the company, valued at C$451,020.44. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,104 shares of company stock valued at $1,362,075.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

Featured Article: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.